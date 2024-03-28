'London Is Absolute Disgrace Of A Place': Kevin Pietersen SLAMS Mayor Sadiq Khan Over Train Stabbing Incident

Kevin Pietersen slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan | Credits: Twitter

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lambasted London Mayor Sadiq Khan over an horrifying incident of stabbing on the train between Shortlands and Beckenham on Thursday, March 28.

A video went viral on social media, where a person was continuously stabbing and attacking a person on the moving train at Beckenham Junction. It has been reported that two men entered at Shortlands Railway Station and the victim sustained serious injuries after getting stabbed. The victim was immediately taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Kevin Pietersen shared the video of the train stabbing incident in London with a quota on X handle (formerly Twitter) and stated that the city has become a 'disgusting of a place', adding that people cannot carry luxury items across the city due to fear of robbery or violence.

"WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It’s an absolute disgrace of a place.

• You cannot wear a watch of any value.

• you cannot walk around with your phone in your hand.

• women get their bags and jewellery ripped off them.

• cars get smashed in for a quick smash and grab.

• there’s this rubbing in the video below

@SadiqKhan must be really proud of what he’s created?!"

WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It’s an absolute disgrace of a place.



• You cannot wear a watch of any value.

• you cannot walk around with your phone in your hand.

• women get their bags and jewellery ripped off them.

— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2024

In another tweet, Kevin Pietersen hit out at Sajid Khan once again by accusing him putting London in mess through his policies.

😂😂😂😂😂😂. This bloke has been in charge for years now and all of this London nonsense has been on HIS clock.

Blame everyone else, @SadiqKhan - we all know what the greatest leaders DON’T do. https://t.co/oeqY4nxGiK — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2024

Kevin Pietersen is currently in India for his commentary duties for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He is associated with the broadcaster of the tournament as a commentator.

Who is Sajid Khan?

Sajid Khan is a British Politician who is serving as a Mayor of London since May 2016. He belongs to a Sunni Islam family who migrated to United Kingdom in 1968. Sajid Khan's ancestors were living in Lucknow before they migrated to Pakistan following the partition in 1947.

In 2005, Sajid was elected as a member of parliament, representing Tooting constituency at the House of Commons. He resigned from the post of an MP after he was elected as Mayor of London in 2016. Sajid was elected to the post in the city with 58.9% vote.

Being a Muslim, Sajid Khan has often been accused of favouring immigrants, especially the people from Islamic communities in London. In 2016, the 53-year-old declared that he would use the holy month of Ramadan to 'break down the mystique and suspicion" surrounding in the United Kingdom.

Sajid Khan organized iftars churches, synagogues, churches, and mosques.

Crime rates increased in London after Sajid Khan became Mayor

Ever since Sajid Khan became the mayor of London in London, the crime rates have been increasing every reporting year. There has been surge in violent crimes among teenagers and young men.

Under the mayorship of Khan, the knife crimes in London increased from 2,061 offences in 2016–17 and 14,695 in 2017–18. The murder rate in London is at 10-year high. In 2023, he antisemitic hate crimes rate has staggeringly increased by 1,350%.

Many experts accused Sajid Khan for creating policies that favours illegal immigrants. Khan's tenure as a London mayor has been controversial so far due to poor policies, increase in crime and murder rates.