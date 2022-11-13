LIVE PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Cricket Score and Updates: Rizwan, Harris fall, Pakistan stutter...

OUT! Rizwan 15 (14) bowled, Sam Curran strikes for England. A wobbled seam delivery on the off stump and Rizwan goes for the drive only to take an inside-edge on to the stump. Pakistan 29-1

England players are wearing black armbands in memory of David English, who died on Saturday due to a heart attack, aged 76. English was best known for organising a legendary charity fundraiser for cricket in England, through his Bunbury Festivals, the U-15 cricket competition

An eventful first over with 8 coming off Ben Stokes. It has everything, a no-ball, wide, free-hit and a run-out chance

Captain Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan will once again open for Pakistan in the Big final. For England, Ben Stokes has the new ball. And the England all-rounder opens with a no-ball and a wide

National anthems done...time for a thrilling final

Here's something to cheer for the Indian fans. Three India players — Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Arshdeep Singh make the tournament XI ICC team of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/ZCH8ueFM8l — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2022

The final is likely to be dogged by rain. Weather predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, the Austalia government states high chances of a shower during late morning and afternoon on Sunday. "Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening," predicted the Bureau of Meteorology.

England (playing XI): Jos Buttler (C/wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan (playing XI): Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat

If the unpredictable weather of Melbourne permits a full match, then fans are in store for a blazing final between a confident England and solid Pakistan on Sunday, which is ironically a repeat of the settings of the 1992 ODI World Cup final clash.