LIVE PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Cricket Score and Updates: Rizwan, Harris fall, Pakistan stutter
LIVE PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Cricket Score and Updates: Rizwan, Harris fall, Pakistan stutter

The final is ironically a repeat of the settings of the 1992 ODI World Cup final clash

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
OUT! Rizwan 15 (14) bowled, Sam Curran strikes for England. A wobbled seam delivery on the off stump and Rizwan goes for the drive only to take an inside-edge on to the stump. Pakistan 29-1 

England players are wearing black armbands in memory of David English, who died on Saturday due to a heart attack, aged 76. English was best known for organising a legendary charity fundraiser for cricket in England, through his Bunbury Festivals, the U-15 cricket competition

An eventful first over with 8 coming off Ben Stokes. It has everything, a no-ball, wide, free-hit and a run-out chance     

Captain Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan will once again open for Pakistan in the Big final. For England, Ben Stokes has the new ball. And the England all-rounder opens with a no-ball and a wide     

National anthems done...time for a thrilling final   

A birds view of the packed MCG 

Here's something to cheer for the Indian fans. Three India players — Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Arshdeep Singh make the tournament XI      

The final is likely to be dogged by rain. Weather predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, the Austalia government states high chances of a shower during late morning and afternoon on Sunday. "Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening," predicted the Bureau of Meteorology.

England (playing XI): Jos Buttler (C/wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan (playing XI): Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and put Pakistan  in to bat 

If the unpredictable weather of Melbourne permits a full match, then fans are in store for a blazing final between a confident England and solid Pakistan on Sunday, which is ironically a repeat of the settings of the 1992 ODI World Cup final clash.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.   

