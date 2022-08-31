LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 7pm

31 August 2022 06:08 PM IST
Preview: When Team India take to the field to play Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai to night, a direct qualification to the Super 4 phase will be on their mind. Hong Kong will be starting their campaign at the event. On the other hand, India is heading into the match with a huge advantage not only because of its star power, but also because they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash by five wickets.
31 August 2022 06:08 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of India vs Hong Kong Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)