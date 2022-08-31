e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 7pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
31 August 2022 06:08 PM IST

Preview: When Team India take to the field to play Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai to night, a direct qualification to the Super 4 phase will be on their mind. Hong Kong will be starting their campaign at the event. On the other hand, India is heading into the match with a huge advantage not only because of its star power, but also because they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash by five wickets.

31 August 2022 06:08 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of India vs Hong Kong Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022  

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsLIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 7pm

RECENT STORIES

It's shame that ruling party says that they'll finish all other political parties: Telangana CM KC...

It's shame that ruling party says that they'll finish all other political parties: Telangana CM KC...

Ganeshotsav 2022: Hindus, Muslims come together to celebrate festival in Karnataka’s Mandya; WATCH

Ganeshotsav 2022: Hindus, Muslims come together to celebrate festival in Karnataka’s Mandya; WATCH

Ganeshotsav 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, son Abram welcome home Ganpati Bappa - see photo

Ganeshotsav 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, son Abram welcome home Ganpati Bappa - see photo

14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting: EAM S Jaishankar arrives in UAE to hold talks with...

14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting: EAM S Jaishankar arrives in UAE to hold talks with...

Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair

Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair