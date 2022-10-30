LIVE IND vs SA T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit, Rahul off to cagey start; Parnell bowls maiden over

30 October 2022 04:47 PM IST
Cagey India off with a maiden from Wayne Parnell. Both Rahul and Rohit getting the feel of the pitch
India will be eager for KL Rahul to fire as his early dismissals have placed a tad strain on the middle-order. In India's victories over Pakistan and Netherlands, Rahul hasn't got the best of starts, scoring just 13 runs so far at an average of 6.50. Batting coach Vikram Rathour backed the opener to come good amid clamour to drop him. Read below what he said
India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle as India look to put on a big score. Wayne Parnell as the new ball for SA
Here's what happened eight years ago when these two teams clashed
Our man in Perth, G Unnikrishnan previews today's game have a read
South Africa (playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first on a bouncy Perth pitch. Deepak Hooda comes in place of Axar Patel
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of India vs SA match in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at Perth. India are on top of the group with 4 points while South Africa are tailing them with 3 points. A win will consolidate India’s position as No. 1 team in the Group 2, and it will also guarantee them a place in the semifinals. After wins over thrilling Pakistan and a convincing victory over The Netherlands, can Team India register their third win?
