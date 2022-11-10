LIVE IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Rahul departs; England draw first blood

10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
OUT! KL Rahul 5 (5) perishes. Woakes bangs it short and the extra bounce gets to KL Rahul who fails to keep it down and edges it to Jos Buttler. India 9-1
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
England (playing XI): Jos Buttler (c/w), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India in to bat
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
Fans have turned out in large numbers to support India at Adelaide
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
Here's where you can watch all the live action on TV and online
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST
10 November 2022 12:29 PM IST
10 November 2022 12:29 PM IST
England squad: Jos Buttler (C & wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Alex Hales
10 November 2022 12:29 PM IST
India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami
10 November 2022 12:29 PM IST
Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final
10 November 2022 12:29 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of India vs England second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval. Both sides have equal amounts of firepower, and will be vying for a spot in the final at the iconic MCG
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)