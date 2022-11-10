e-Paper Get App
LIVE IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Rahul departs; England draw first blood
LIVE IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Rahul departs; England draw first blood

Both teams will be vying for a spot in the final against Pakistan at the iconic MCG on Sunday

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
10 November 2022 01:42 PM IST

OUT! KL Rahul 5 (5) perishes. Woakes bangs it short and the extra bounce gets to KL Rahul who fails to keep it down and edges it to Jos Buttler. India 9-1

England (playing XI): Jos Buttler (c/w), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India in to bat   

Fans have turned out in large numbers to support India at Adelaide  

Here's where you can watch all the live action on TV and online 

article-image
England squad: Jos Buttler (C & wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Alex Hales

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami

Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of India vs England second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval. Both sides have equal amounts of firepower, and will be vying for a spot in the final at the iconic MCG  

