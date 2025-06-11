 Lionel Messi & James Rodriguez Involved In Heated Exchange During Argentina Vs Colombia Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLionel Messi & James Rodriguez Involved In Heated Exchange During Argentina Vs Colombia Match; Video

Lionel Messi & James Rodriguez Involved In Heated Exchange During Argentina Vs Colombia Match; Video

Messi appeared visibly angered by comments Rodríguez had made earlier about the 2024 Copa America final. The Colombian midfielder had claimed that Argentina’s win was influenced by questionable refereeing decisions

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Tensions flared during Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Colombia in a fiery World Cup qualifier as Lionel Messi and James Rodríguez found themselves at the center of a heated exchange, reigniting tensions from last year’s Copa América final.

The confrontation occurred shortly after Enzo Fernández was shown a straight red card for a reckless high challenge on Colombia’s Kevin Castano. The Argentina midfielder's boot caught Castano high, leaving a visible mark on the defender’s forehead and triggering an emotional response from both sides. As Castano received treatment, Messi and Rodríguez were caught in an intense conversation, their mouths covered in the typical gesture used to avoid lip-reading but the clash didn’t go unnoticed

Read Also
Horrifying! Enzo Fernandez Shown Red Card For Kicking Colombia Midfielder Kevin Catsano On Head...
article-image

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Messi appeared visibly angered by comments Rodríguez had made earlier about the 2024 Copa America final. The Colombian midfielder had claimed that Argentina’s win was influenced by questionable refereeing decisions, suggesting Colombia were denied clear penalties. “We didn’t win the Copa América because of external things,” Rodríguez had said. “The referee favoured Argentina.”

Messi, who captained Argentina to that controversial Copa title, confronted Rodríguez during the match. “You said they helped us in the final. You talk a lot,” the Inter Miami star reportedly said. Rodríguez denied the accusation, responding: “I didn’t say anything.”

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Read Also
Lionel Messi-Led Argentina Squad Likely To Visit Kerala In October-November, Government Confirms...
article-image

Colombia hold Argentina to draw

Colombia had taken the lead through a brilliant first-half goal from Luis Díaz, but Argentina salvaged a point late in the game thanks to an 81st-minute equaliser by Thiago Almada. Despite being reduced to 10 men, the reigning world champions showed their resilience.

Argentina now sit comfortably atop the South American World Cup qualification standings with 35 points, 10 clear of both Ecuador and Brazil. Yet, the night’s biggest talking point was not the result

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...