Lionel Messi & James Rodriguez Involved In Heated Exchange During Argentina Vs Colombia Match; Video

Tensions flared during Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Colombia in a fiery World Cup qualifier as Lionel Messi and James Rodríguez found themselves at the center of a heated exchange, reigniting tensions from last year’s Copa América final.

The confrontation occurred shortly after Enzo Fernández was shown a straight red card for a reckless high challenge on Colombia’s Kevin Castano. The Argentina midfielder's boot caught Castano high, leaving a visible mark on the defender’s forehead and triggering an emotional response from both sides. As Castano received treatment, Messi and Rodríguez were caught in an intense conversation, their mouths covered in the typical gesture used to avoid lip-reading but the clash didn’t go unnoticed

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Messi appeared visibly angered by comments Rodríguez had made earlier about the 2024 Copa America final. The Colombian midfielder had claimed that Argentina’s win was influenced by questionable refereeing decisions, suggesting Colombia were denied clear penalties. “We didn’t win the Copa América because of external things,” Rodríguez had said. “The referee favoured Argentina.”

Messi, who captained Argentina to that controversial Copa title, confronted Rodríguez during the match. “You said they helped us in the final. You talk a lot,” the Inter Miami star reportedly said. Rodríguez denied the accusation, responding: “I didn’t say anything.”

Colombia hold Argentina to draw

Colombia had taken the lead through a brilliant first-half goal from Luis Díaz, but Argentina salvaged a point late in the game thanks to an 81st-minute equaliser by Thiago Almada. Despite being reduced to 10 men, the reigning world champions showed their resilience.

