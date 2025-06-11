 Horrifying! Enzo Fernandez Shown Red Card For Kicking Colombia Midfielder Kevin Catsano On Head During FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Video
The dangerous challenge left the referee with no choice but to send the midfielder off, leaving Argentina at a numerical disadvantage during a crucial phase of the game.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Image: X

Argentina were forced to finish with 10 men in their World Cup qualifier against Colombia after Enzo Fernandez received a straight red card for a reckless challenge, overshadowing a strong comeback effort in Buenos Aires.

The incident occurred in the 70th minute, with Argentina already trailing 1-0. Fernandez, in a desperate attempt to win the ball, lunged in high on Colombian midfielder Kevin Castaño. The dangerous challenge left the referee with no choice but to send the midfielder off, leaving Argentina at a numerical disadvantage during a crucial phase of the game.

Argentina held to 1-1 draw by Colombia

Before Enzo Fernandes was given his marching orders the reigning world champions struggled against Colombia. Luis Díaz opened the scoring for Colombia in the first half. The winger beat his marker down the left flank, cut inside, and curled a clinical finish past the goalkeeper to give the visitors the lead.

Messi came close with a long-range free kick, which was parried into the path of González, whose follow-up hit the post. Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada combined well only for Messi to miss narrowly. Almada, however, would eventually play the hero’s role. After the break, manager Lionel Scaloni introduced Nicolás González and Giuliano Simeone in hopes of sparking a response.

The breakthrough came when Almada received the ball on the edge of the box, danced past a couple of defenders, and slotted home to make it 1-1 his third goal of the South American qualifiers. It was a moment of brilliance in an otherwise frustrating night for the Albiceleste.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Argentina held on for the draw, thanks in part to some solid defensive work late on. Almada was later replaced by Leonardo Balerdi as Scaloni looked to shore up the backline and secure at least a point.

