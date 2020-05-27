Lionel Messi feels 'weird' thinking about playing La Liga matches behind closed doors

La Liga is all set to resume its current season on June 8 after a gap of nearly three months as the entire sporting world dealt with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi said he is eager to start playing again but the thought of playing the remaining La Liga games behind closed doors and without fans has made the Argentine feel 'weird'.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, along with his teammates has returned to training like the rest of Spain as the league will return on the weekend by June 12.

"We cannot think about what we are leaving behind this year. It is better to think about the future," said Messi on the website of sports brand Adidas.

"Like going back to day-to-day training, seeing your teammates, playing your first few games. No doubt it will be strange at first, but I am looking forward to competing again!

"Playing without fans implies a series of challenges. The preparation at squad level is the same as for any other match, but it is true that individually you have to train and get mentally prepared to play without people because it is very weird.

"It will be like starting over. Technically it will be the same season, but I think all teams and players will experience it differently."

Messi, whose international trophy case remains empty, was due to lead Argentina this summer in the Copa America, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed to June and July next year.

"Postponing the Copa America was a huge disappointment, but of course it was reasonable and most logical," Messi said.

"The Copa was going to be a big event for me this year and I was really looking forward to playing in it again," he said.

"It was hard when I heard about the postponement, but I understood it perfectly," he said.