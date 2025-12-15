Lionel Messi And Co Set For Vantara To Culminate India Visit As GOAT India Tour Ends

Anant Ambani is all set to host Argentinian Legend Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez and others, at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, with a one-night stop on Monday, forming a key part of the football star's GOAT Tour of India.

Messi, Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the GOAT India Tour will depart for Vantara after the Argentine legend's event in New Delhi on Monday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Messi, Suarez and De Paul will meet Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ICC Chairman Jay Shah during the Delhi event.

The interaction between Lionel Messi and Shah was a warm exchange, with the ICC Chairman presenting Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with Indian cricket team jerseys, symbolising the convergence of two of India's most beloved sports. Messi also received a special autographed cricket bat from Shah, making the moment a unique fusion of football and cricketing heritage.

Messi received jersey number 10, Suarez got number 9, and de Paul was presented with number 7, all with their names on them. Shah extended an invitation to Messi for the upcoming T20 World Cup, presenting him with a ticket to the event, making it a standout moment in Messi's final leg of the G.O.A.T. India Tour.

Shah gave Messi tickets to the India vs. USA clash, as Messi now spends much of his time in the US due to his club commitments. Messi, Suarez and De Paul entered Arun Jaitley Stadium to a deafening roar from the crowd. Messi, as seen in the previous legs of the tour, proceeds to have a kickabout with the youngsters present at the ground. Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, with each kick getting a louder roar than the previous one. Messi visited Delhi after events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.