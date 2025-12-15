Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, December 15: In a heart-warming gesture, Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul won praise from fans during the Delhi leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after he helped a young kid to get photo with the football stars at the event. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are praising the Argentine footballer.

The video shows that Rodrigo pushes aside a security guard as all the guests and few children lined up for a photo session. He pushed the guard to make way for a child who was waiting to be a part of the photo session.

Rodrigo pushed the security guard away and pulled the child in the front and smilingly welcomed him in the photo session. The child looked excited and was smiling during the photo session.

The internet users praised Rodrigo for prioritising the child and showing empathy towards him. The moment reflected his respectful and caring nature off the the field.

The internet users commented that such gestures strengthen the bond between the players and the fans, especially young supporters who dream of meeting their football heroes. The video sparked widespread appreciation, with the internet users calling Rodrigo a "people's player."

The Delhi event saw massive fan turnout as part of the GOAT India Tour, which has featured multiple fan interactions across cities. De Paul's gesture has now become one of the most talked-about moments from the Delhi leg, earning him admiration beyond his performances on the pitch.