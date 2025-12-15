 Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO

Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO

The video shows that Rodrigo pushes aside a security guard as all the guests and few children lined up for a photo session. He pushed the guard to make way for a child who was waiting to be a part of the photo session.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, December 15: In a heart-warming gesture, Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul won praise from fans during the Delhi leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after he helped a young kid to get photo with the football stars at the event. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are praising the Argentine footballer.

The video shows that Rodrigo pushes aside a security guard as all the guests and few children lined up for a photo session. He pushed the guard to make way for a child who was waiting to be a part of the photo session.

Rodrigo pushed the security guard away and pulled the child in the front and smilingly welcomed him in the photo session. The child looked excited and was smiling during the photo session.

The internet users praised Rodrigo for prioritising the child and showing empathy towards him. The moment reflected his respectful and caring nature off the the field.

FPJ Shorts
Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO
Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO
Fan's Weird Behaviour With Thai Actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium Leaves Netizens Furious; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Fan's Weird Behaviour With Thai Actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium Leaves Netizens Furious; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Mumbai Civic Healthcare Goes Digital: BMC Launches Health Chatbot To Improve Access, Transparency And Efficiency
Mumbai Civic Healthcare Goes Digital: BMC Launches Health Chatbot To Improve Access, Transparency And Efficiency
Smaller UP Districts Overtake Big Cities In Stamp Duty Evasion Cases
Smaller UP Districts Overtake Big Cities In Stamp Duty Evasion Cases

The internet users commented that such gestures strengthen the bond between the players and the fans, especially young supporters who dream of meeting their football heroes. The video sparked widespread appreciation, with the internet users calling Rodrigo a "people's player."

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT...
article-image

The Delhi event saw massive fan turnout as part of the GOAT India Tour, which has featured multiple fan interactions across cities. De Paul's gesture has now become one of the most talked-about moments from the Delhi leg, earning him admiration beyond his performances on the pitch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT...

Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT...

Lionel Messi And Co Set For Vantara To Culminate India Visit As GOAT India Tour Ends

Lionel Messi And Co Set For Vantara To Culminate India Visit As GOAT India Tour Ends

Jay Shah Gifts Indian Cricket Team's Jersey No 10, Bat & ICC T20 WC Ticket To Lionel Messi During...

Jay Shah Gifts Indian Cricket Team's Jersey No 10, Bat & ICC T20 WC Ticket To Lionel Messi During...

After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For...

After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For...

'Will Definitely Return..': Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude With Speech In Delhi As GOAT India Tour...

'Will Definitely Return..': Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude With Speech In Delhi As GOAT India Tour...