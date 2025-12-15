Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues

Children’s Academy Thakur defeated Shishuvan High School 25–13, 25–12 to win the Girls U/12 Dream Sports MSSA Volleyball Tournament on Monday. |

Children’s Academy Thakur defeated Shishuvan High School 25–13, 25–12 to win the Girls U/12 Dream Sports MSSA Volleyball Tournament on Monday. Veer Bhagat beat Children’s Academy Malad 25-16, 20-25, 15-12 to bag the third place.

Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar won the Boys U-12 title by beating Shishuvan B 21-25, 25-13, 15-12 in the final. Shishuvan A defeated Children’s Academy Malad 25-13, 25-6 to get third place.

In the Girls U-14 category, Children’s Academy, Ashok Nagar beat Children’s Academy, Malad 17–25, 25–7, 15–13 to win the title. Parle Tilak Vidyalaya beat Children’s Academy, Thakur 25-11, 25-10 to bag third place.

Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar also won the boys Under-14 title after defeating Parle Tilak Vidyalaya 25-19, 25-23 in the final. Children’s Academy Malad beat Children’s Academy Thakur Complex 25-10, 25-19 to bag third spot.

St. Stanislaus, Army Public & Podar ICSE Register Strong Wins as U-14 Action Unfolds at GOANS and WINGS in Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football.

An engaging day of U-14 football action played out across the GOANS and WINGS venues as the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed closely-fought encounters, penalty shootout drama, and commanding team performances.

At GOANS, the U-14 Boys 2nd Division fixtures produced a mix of nail-biting finishes and dominant displays. St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) and St. Francis D’Assisi ‘A’ (Borivali) played out a tense goalless draw in regulation time before St. Stanislaus held their nerve in the tie-breaker to secure a 4–3 victory, with successful conversions from Gaurang Kadu, Chvis Binoof, Viraj Sakat, and Harshul Kadam. Army Public School (Colaba) followed up with a solid 2–0 win over Dr. Antonio D’Silva (Dadar), courtesy goals from Lakshya Tiwari and Supreet Singh. Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) then produced a composed attacking performance to beat St. Lawrence (Borivali) 3–1, led by a brace from Efron D’Souza and a goal from Zion Gomes. Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivali) wrapped up the boys’ action with a dominant 3–1 win over OLPS (Chembur), with Shivam Singh, Atharv Kapoor, and Riddhish Thakur on target.

The spotlight then shifted to the U-14 Girls 2nd Division, where Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) edged Pawar Public School (Bhandup) 1–0 thanks to a decisive strike from Aaradhya Singh. The final fixture of the day saw St. Anne’s (Fort) and Canossa (Andheri) locked at 1–1 at full time before St. Anne’s prevailed 4–2 in the tie-breaker, highlighted by successful conversions from Paher Kathar, Zaara Eran (2), Saish Chavan, and Aamena Kachwala.

Meanwhile at WINGS, the U-14 Boys 3rd Division delivered several standout performances. Ryan International ICSE (Chembur) opened the day with a confident 2–0 win over D.Y. Patil (Worli), with goals from Ganesh Pawar and Amol Shigam. Podar International CBSE (Powai) then produced the most emphatic result of the venue, overwhelming Our Lady of Remedy (Kandivali) 6–0, powered by a four-goal haul from Aarav Thapa along with strikes from Jeshaan Gupta and Saumil Dadve. Ryan International ICSE (Malad) continued the momentum with a convincing 3–0 win over St. John The Evangelist (Marol), thanks to a superb hattrick by Saransh Manohar. Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Santacruz) edged Witty International (Malad) 1–0 through Laksh Goyani, while Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) recorded a composed 3–0 victory over Smt. R.S.B. AVM (Juhu) with goals from Arjun Samajpati, Dhruva Lillaney, and Kiaan Savla. Sacred Heart (Santacruz) rounded off the day with a 2–0 win against MES Crescent (Mumbra), with Pawan Phondki and Tejas Gowda finding the net.

Brief Scores — December 15 (Venues: GOANS & WINGS)

U-14 Boys 2nd Division — GOANS

St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) 0 (4) bt St. Francis D’Assisi ‘A’ (Borivali) 0 (3)

Army Public School (Colaba) 2 (L. Tiwari, S. Singh) bt Dr. Antonio D’Silva (Dadar) 0

Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 3 (Z. Gomes, E. D’Souza 2) bt St. Lawrence (Borivali) 1 (P. Ghorpade)

Gundecha Edu. (Kandivali) 3 (S. Singh, A. Kapoor, R. Thakur) bt OLPS (Chembur) 1 (S. Karande)

U-14 Girls 2nd Division — GOANS

Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) 1 (A. Singh) bt Pawar Public School (Bhandup) 0

St. Anne’s (Fort) 1 (4) drew with Canossa (Andheri) 1 (2)

U-14 Boys 3rd Division — WINGS

Ryan Int. ICSE (Chembur) 2 (G. Pawar, A. Shigam) bt D.Y. Patil (Worli) 0

Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) 6 (A. Thapa 4, J. Gupta, S. Dadve) bt Our Lady of Remedy (Kandivali) 0

Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 3 (S. Manohar 3) bt St. John The Evangelist (Marol) 0

Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Santacruz) 1 (L. Goyani) bt Witty Int. (Malad) 0

Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) 3 (A. Samajpati, D. Lillaney, K. Savla) bt Smt. R.S.B. AVM (Juhu) 0

Sacred Heart (Santacruz) 2 (P. Phondki, T. Gowda) bt MES Crescent (Mumbra) 0