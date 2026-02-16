 'Light Band Karo Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Humble Request To Paps Wins Hearts After IND vs PAK Clash; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Light Band Karo Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Humble Request To Paps Wins Hearts After IND vs PAK Clash; Video

'Light Band Karo Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Humble Request To Paps Wins Hearts After IND vs PAK Clash; Video

After returning from the high-voltage IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash, former India captain Rohit Sharma drew attention for a candid off-field moment. Surrounded by fans and paparazzi eager for photos, Rohit politely asked photographers to switch off their flashlight, saying, “Light band karo yaar,” as he managed the chaotic scene calmly.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Image: voompla/X

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was at his candid best after returning from the high-voltage IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash, but it wasn’t just cricket that caught fans’ attention this time.

As Rohit stepped out and was greeted by fans eager for selfies and pictures, the atmosphere quickly turned chaotic with paparazzi crowding around him. Amid the flashing cameras and bright lights, the Indian star politely requested photographers to switch off their flashlight.

Read Also
How Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hopes Hang By A Thread After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team...
article-image
Read Also
Zip Your Mouth! Australian Fan Jake Jeakings Brutally Mocks Pakistan After Heavy Defeat To India At...
article-image

“Light band karo yaar,” Rohit was heard saying, asking the paps to turn off the flash. Despite the frenzy, Rohit ensured he didn’t disappoint his supporters. He patiently posed for selfies, smiled for pictures, and interacted warmly before heading inside. The moment reflected his easygoing nature and strong bond with fans, something that has defined his journey both as a cricketer and as a public figure.

While the IND vs PAK encounter grabbed headlines on the field, Rohit Sharma’s off-field gesture once again reminded fans why he remains one of the most loved faces in Indian cricket.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From School Building In Bharamasagara; Probe Underway
Karnataka: Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From School Building In Bharamasagara; Probe Underway
Form 16 To Turn Into Form 130, 26AS To Become 168 From April 1, 2026 — Here's What Will Change Under The New Income-Tax Act, 2025?
Form 16 To Turn Into Form 130, 26AS To Become 168 From April 1, 2026 — Here's What Will Change Under The New Income-Tax Act, 2025?
Mumbai: S J Poddar Academy Organises POCSO Awareness Workshop For Teachers & Staff To Highlight Child Safety
Mumbai: S J Poddar Academy Organises POCSO Awareness Workshop For Teachers & Staff To Highlight Child Safety
West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel
West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel

No Handshake, But A Hug! Rohit Sharma Shares Warm Moment With Wasim Akram Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash; Video

In a rare and heartwarming pre-match moment at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a warm hug and handshake with Pakistani cricket great Wasim Akram before the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter on Sunday. The clip, widely circulated on social media, quickly became one of the most talked-about visuals surrounding the marquee clash.

Rohit, in Colombo as an official ambassador of the T20 World Cup, mingled with members of the Indian camp and support staff well before the game started. Amid intense build-up and continuing tensions between the two teams, marked notably by the absence of customary handshakes between the playing squads, his interaction with Akram offered a contrasting display of camaraderie.

The hug between Rohit and Akram stood out not just for its warmth, but for its symbolic tone ahead of one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. While the Indian and Pakistani teams themselves maintained a muted formality, with no handshake at the toss in line with longstanding decisions by the Indian side, the former players’ exchange reminded fans of the sport’s shared history and respect that underlies even the fiercest contests.

Once the match began, however, the focus shifted sharply back to competition. India put on a dominant performance, securing a convincing 61-run victory over Pakistan, a result that further underlined the team’s strong form in the tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Light Band Karo Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Humble Request To Paps Wins Hearts After IND vs PAK Clash;...
'Light Band Karo Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Humble Request To Paps Wins Hearts After IND vs PAK Clash;...
ICC T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Becomes First Cricketer To Take 700 Wickets In T20s
ICC T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Becomes First Cricketer To Take 700 Wickets In T20s
Australia Add Steve Smith As Replacement For Josh Hazlewood In T20 World Cup Squad
Australia Add Steve Smith As Replacement For Josh Hazlewood In T20 World Cup Squad
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's Soon-To-Be Daughter-In-Law, Saaniya Chandhok's...
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's Soon-To-Be Daughter-In-Law, Saaniya Chandhok's...
Shaheen Afridi & Usman Tariq Left Standing In Embarrassment As Team India Walks Past Without Shaking...
Shaheen Afridi & Usman Tariq Left Standing In Embarrassment As Team India Walks Past Without Shaking...