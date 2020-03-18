Life without football: Chelsea use coronavirus break to remind Liverpool of Gerrard's slip

It has been five days since Premier League was suspended after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the global pandemic coronavirus which has affected more than 1,80,000 people worldwide.
That led to majority of the clubs staff and squad being placed under self-isolation.
However, the Premier League clubs are not letting the coronavirus break go waste, as they are engaging in hilarious banted on Twitter.
Burnley FC started a goal chain in which the clubs will post the video of their player scoring a goal against another club, then they do the same. The rules were simple, no club can be in the chain twice.
After Liverpool tagged Chelsea, they did not waste that opportunity to remind The Reds of the infamous Gerrard slip which let Demba Ba run past the Englishman and score. And that is how Liverpool's Premier League title dream ended during that season.
"What an idiot. Sack the admin immediately," a user wrote reacting to Chelsea's tweet.
However, the hosts Burnley FC took the decision to VAR which decided to give Chelsea another chance to continue the goal chain after they broke the rules in the previous attempt.
Earlier, Southampton and Manchester City engaged in a game of tic-tac-toe on Twitter. This banter keeps us entertained even though the Premier League has been suspended and there is no football to watch for the next couple weeks, owing to the pandemic coronavirus.
Apart from Premier League, football leagues like Serie A, La Liga and others are suspended too. European tournaments UEFA Champions League, Europa League too have been suspended.
Euro Cup and Copa America have been cancelled and are slated to take place next year in 2021.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)