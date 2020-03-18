Life without football: Chelsea use coronavirus break to remind Liverpool of Gerrard's slip

It has been five days since Premier League was suspended after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the global pandemic coronavirus which has affected more than 1,80,000 people worldwide.

That led to majority of the clubs staff and squad being placed under self-isolation.

However, the Premier League clubs are not letting the coronavirus break go waste, as they are engaging in hilarious banted on Twitter.

Burnley FC started a goal chain in which the clubs will post the video of their player scoring a goal against another club, then they do the same. The rules were simple, no club can be in the chain twice.