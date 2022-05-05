Lewis Hamilton: 'There's a growing love for Formula 1 in the United States'

After a series of failed attempts to break into the American market in the 1980’s, the country looked a lost cause for the world’s most popular motor racing series, with fans preferring the familiar names of NASCAR and the domestic IndyCar open-wheel series.

Yet many in F1, including seven-times World Champion Lewis Hamilton, believe times have changed, accoring to a report by Reuters.

“Growing up knowing how amazing the sport is and seeing that there was still quite a disconnect between the US and the rest of the world in terms of the passion for this sport, it’s really amazing to see that we’ve cracked it and there’s a growing love in the States,” said Mercedes driver Hamilton, accoring to the report.

The Miami race, which rapidly sold-out, is the fifth round of the season and, along with the long-established race in Austin, Texas, it is one of two in the United States this year. In 2023 there will be three with Las Vegas debuting

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:40 AM IST