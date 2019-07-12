Lewis Hamilton aims to bounce back

London: Lewis Hamilton is aiming to bounce back from a rare weekend of disappointment by winning his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time this weekend and in front of the biggest crowd at the historic Silverstone circuit in nearly three decades.

After suffering in the heat and rarefied atmosphere of Austria's Styrian Alps, where he finished a hot-and-bothered fifth two weeks ago, the defending world champion and his Mercedes team are expected to revel in the gentler undulations and wider mix of corners in cooler conditions in central England.