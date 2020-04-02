Lessons from a sportsperson: Judo Champion Preeti Tripathi has a few tips for those in quarantine

When I see people being stressed due to widespread of Coronavirus, only thing that comes to my mind are the learnings from my early days of Judo -- a combat sport in which one cannot compete without having physical prowess and good amount of mental strength.

I must confess, during my early days, I was one of the weakest athletes in my group. There were times when I used to feel devastated as my seniors who were also practicing with me were able to throw me onto the ground within seconds, On one occasion, I burst in to tears, I was about to give up.

At that time one of my senior athletes gave me a lesson which is still fresh in my mind:

“The ones who know how to go through a fall are the ones who also learn how to rise”

These words of wisdom played a game changing role in my life. From that day onwards I never looked back in life, and I began to do well in Judo.

These words taught me two important lessons:

1. Ability to Admit one’s mistake and

2. Learning to fail forward.

When we are able to put this in practice, it helps in becoming more disciplined and responsible.

If we dive deeper in to today’s situation across the world, I feel if we become disciplined and responsible by practicing social distancing, learn to adopt new ways of cleanliness and also be transparent in case we have travel history or are down with cough, fever or any other COVID-19 symptoms, then our situation will only get better.

This is something which has helped me secure bronze medals on two occasions in common wealth Judo Championships for India.

In my society there is a family which recently returned from Dubai. After they landed at the Mumbai International Airport, they were asked by the airport authorities to self-quarantine since they didn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms. As soon as they arrived in our society, this family immediately informed the secretary in our society, they will be in self quarantine mode for 14 days. They even Put a Note on the Main Door of their home “Please Do not Visit us, we are under self-quarantine until 2nd April 2020.

Every member in the society was also kept in the loop via WhatsApp group. The message in the group read as follows: - We have a family in self quarantine as they have recently returned back from Dubai. We have to support them by helping them with their daily requirements.

This family can request support for their daily needs via intercom, our security will help them in procuring things, he will drop the same at their doorstep, they will not do any cash or card transactions instead make the payment via UPI or Google Pay.

Two big dustbins have been already provided to them by the society, their garbage will be collected weekly that too after sanitization of their dustbin.

These precautionary measures were taken by someone who is not even COVID 19 positive, and I feel proud to live in a community where people are responsible. I am also happy to see the reciprocation of others in the society who are compassionately extending their support in their time of need.

In the world of sports, when we participate as an athlete at an international level, we not only represent our country but we represent every Indian citizen. There are high expectations from us.

Today, in trying times, there are high expectations from every individual on the planet, as global citizens if we act with responsibility by being concerned about wellbeing of others then we can drive coronavirus out of our respective countries with ease.

If anyone has cough, fever or any other respiratory ailments, I suggest that you don’t assume that you will be fine in few days, but be responsible and report the same to the authorities. What if you have COVID 19? You will be guilty for the rest of your life, especially if others have gotten affected because of you.

The writer is Ms. Preeti Tripathi two times Common Wealth Judo Championship Bronze Medal winner for India. She currently works with Schindler India as Area Manager Existing Installations. Preeti is San Dan Black Belt from Judo federation of India and certified A grade National Referee.