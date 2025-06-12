Leroy Sane Receives Warm Welcome In Istanbul From Galatasaray Fans Ahead Of His Move From Bayern Munich; Video

Image: Galatasaray/Instagram

Leroy Sane’s decision to join Galatasaray has been warmly embraced by the club’s passionate fans in Istanbul. The 29-year-old German winger arrived early Thursday to a raucous welcome from hundreds of supporters, signaling a promising start to his new chapter with the Turkish champions.

Sane, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires on June 30, spoke briefly upon arrival, expressing how the intense atmosphere he experienced as an away player in Istanbul played a key role in his choice to join Galatasaray.

He said,“The atmosphere was outstanding. It was very, very loud. It’s already loud here, so I can’t wait to play my first home game in front of the fans.”

His arrival was streamed live on Galatasaray’s official YouTube channel, underscoring the high expectations around the transfer. When asked about interest from other Turkish clubs, Sane explained that several teams had shown interest, but it was the overall package the club’s passion, the fans’ enthusiasm, and how much they wanted himthat convinced him to commit. “I want to achieve a lot with this club,” he said.

Sane set to join Galatasarey for free

Bayern Munich has already travelled to the United States for the Club World Cup, with Sane still listed in the squad due to his ongoing contract until the end of June.

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 from Manchester City for a €50 million ($57.1 million) fee. Despite being one of Bayern’s top earners, he reportedly declined a substantial pay cut during contract negotiations, ultimately leading to his exit.

Now, as Sané embarks on this new chapter in Turkey, Galatasaray fans are eagerly anticipating the impact of their high-profile new signing