Legendary Hockey Player Dhyanchand's Birthday Headlines National Sports Day

Dhyan Chand. | (Credits: X)

On the occasion of the National Sports Day on 29th August, 2025, commemorating the birthday of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, we take a look at Bandra, the queen of the suburban Mumbai, known for its hockey internationals.

It’s good to see some of India’s former hockey stalwarts giving back to the game, post retirement. It’s heart-warming to see India’s former field hockey player, Marcellus Gomes, who represented India at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, coaching budding youngsters in hockey at St. Stanislaus International School Astroturf, every weekday morning.

Going down memory lane, the passion for hockey in Bandra goes down to the time when schoolboy wonder Francis D'Mello was still a student at Bandra's St. Stanislaus High School when selected to represent India at the 1971 World Cup Hockey Tournament in Barcelona, Spain.

John Fernandes. |

Hockey stars like Leo Pinto, Cedric Pereira, Joaquim Carvalho, Marcellus Gomes, Darryl D'Souza, John Fernandes, Iqbaljeet Singh Grewal, Kulwant Singh Arora, and Puran Singh, hailed from the happening suburb of Bandra.

Leo Pinto, was the goalkeeper hero of the team winning the hockey gold (independent India’s first) at London’s 1948 Summer Olympics. The other prominent goalkeepers of international repute were Cedric Pereira who played for India in the 1971 and 1973 World Cups and Diago D'Souza of St. Theresa’s High School, Bandra.

Former India hockey captain and coach, Joaquim Carvalho, who represented India at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, is now involved in organising hockey tournaments. The Arjuna Award winner was also one of the successful Indian coaches, having led India to gold at the Asia Cup 2007.

Hockey legends Mervyn Fernandis and Joaquim Carvalho. |

Hockey legend Mervyn Fernandis, a three-time Olympian, and an Olympic gold medallist in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, is also involved in organising an annual hockey tournament, in memory of his late father Joe Fernandis, in Bandra.

Both Joaquim Carvalho and Mervyn Fernandis are also supporting the hockey program in Goa, at Fr. Agnel Technical Education Complex at Verna, Goa. It aims to introduce young students to hockey, during their physical training (PT) periods.

Viren Rasquinha, the former captain and successful half-back in the Indian hockey team who participated in the 2004 Athens Olympics, was involved with commentary during the recently held Olympic Games in Paris.

Shiv Chhatrapati award winner Darryl D’Souza competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Darryl is also a silver medallist in the Asian Games, Beijing, 1990. A Bandra boy from Carter Road, he is now a mentor and helps in promoting hockey for the Savio Hockey Foundation, Andheri (East).

Such was his passion for hockey of former India international John Fernandes that as a kid he used to practice all by himself at the St. Stainlaus International School Ground in Bandra. “Later I was spotted by the seniors and was invited to practice and play in their teams, before making my international debut,” he says.

Hillary Gomes, Cedric D'Souza, Reginald Pereira, Adolf Colaco and Prakash Noronha are other recognisable names for those interested in hockey. Bandra girls too have made a mark in international hockey. Angela D'Sa, Sybill D'Mello, Fiona Fernandes and Donita D'Mello were among the star women hockey players.

Dyan Chand award-winner Mary D’Souza Sequiera of St Joseph’s Convent School, Bandra, was one of India's first female Olympians at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics and raised funds for her own flight ticket. Bandra girl Jemimah Rodrigues started playing both hockey and cricket, before donning the India colours in international cricket. She is happy to encourage and share tips with budding talent.

Bandra witnessed the Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial hockey tournament in August 2024, in memory of his relentless dedication to developing hockey in Mumbai, particularly at the St. Andrew’s School Grounds, Bandra.