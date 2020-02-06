Leander Paes to play in Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes, who had announced in January that he would be calling time on his 30-year-long professional career at the end of the year, will be playing in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger. This could thus be his last tournament on Indian soil in his home city. The US $162,000 event begins at the KSLTA on February 10.

"Playing at home in front of my fellow Indians has always been a source of immense pleasure and motivation for me. Bengaluru has always had a crowd that understands tennis and the vibe of the stadium and the energy of the city really invigorate me," said Paes.