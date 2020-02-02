Leander Paes gets wild card in doubles

Pune: Legendary Leander Paes will be back in Pune, one last time as the Indian tennis icon received a wild card entry in doubles at the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra which is scheduled at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium here from February 3-9. The wildcard announcement was made during the draw ceremony on Saturday.

The 46-year-old, who has partnered alongside Australian Mathew Ebden, will face stiff challenge from yet another Indian star and defending champion Divij Sharan in the first round. Sharan, who clinched doubles title in the last edition with Rohan Bopanna, has teamed up with New Zealand’s Artem Sitak.

“We are really happy to welcome the tennis legend back in Pune. He has serviced the nation and won countless laurels for the country. He has inspired many Indian youngsters. It will be great for Pune crowd to come to the stadium and watch the legend play one last time,” Sutar said.

The third edition of South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament will be the last appearance for the eight-time doubles Grand Slam Champion Paes. “It will be the last tournament for Paes in India. We decided to give him wild card entry as it is going to be tribute to what he has done for the country,” Iyer said. Another ace Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna, alongside local boy Arjun Kadhe, will face French pair of Antonie Hoang and Benoit Paire. Meanwhile, in the singles category main draw, Gunneswaran will face Yannick Maden in the first round while the India No. 2 Sumit Nagal will be up against a qualifier.