Leander Paes’ subtle taunt to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Worrying about the venue is never an option when it comes to playing for India, asserted Leander Paes, days after several of his colleagues expressed reservations about travelling to Islamabad for their Davis Cup tie.

"I am very pleased to be playing for the country again. My job is not to worry about the location or the opponent, my job is to put my best foot forward. Given the circumstance, part of my job was to motivate the youngsters," Paes told PTI after a practice session.

"We did not want India to either default or forfeit this tie. When it comes to playing for India, I don't ask where and who my opponent is," he added firmly.