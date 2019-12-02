‘Leaked’ sheet claims Lionel Messi will win 2019 Ballon D’or

With the current football season reaching its mid-way point of the season, the eagerly awaited Ballon d’Or awards are back to decide the best of the best. However, if online reports are to be believed then a leaked Ballon D’or 2019 claims that Lionel Messi has been picked as the winner this year. Virgil Van Dyk, Liverpool’s defensive rock is second, Mohammed Salah is third while Ronaldo is fifth. Mane, Allisson Becker, Klyian Mbappe, Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt and Eden Hazard complete the top 10.
The Ballon d'Or awards have always been debated and discussed with a great deal of excitement by football fans around the world. The awards for 2019 will see a closely contested contest between the world's greatest footballers as 30 candidates from around the world and different leagues have been nominated for the award.
The Premier League leads the way having 15 out of the 30 shortlisted players in this list of the best footballers in the world. The wait is almost over and soon all will be revealed if the best player in the world plays for a Premier League club or will a player from another football league walk away with the Ballon d'Or and the title of the Best Footballer in the World.
Fans and football enthusiasts can tune in to watch the entire awards ceremony LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 /HD at 1 a.m. IST on December 3.
