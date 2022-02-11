'Last seen In Chahal's pocket': DJ Bravo's hilarious post after Kieron Pollard goes 'missing'

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday posted a 'missing' picture of power-hitter Kieron Pollard ahead of the third and final ODI match against India.

Bravo took to his Instagram account to share the 'missing' picture of Pollard amid doubts over his return for the third match. After being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal on the very first delivery he faced in the first game, Pollard was forced to sit out of the second ODI due to fitness issues.

Bravo took to social media to tease the former West Indies teammate over his absence from the second game. Bravo posted the 'missing' picture of Pollard and jokingly requested fans to share any information regarding his 'best friend'. He even urged them to report to the police if they find anything related to Pollard.

See the post here:

"Age: 34

Height: 1.85m

Last Seen: In Chahal's pocket

If Found Please Contact WEST INDIES," the info on the missing picture read.

"This is really a Sad day @kieron.pollard55 my best friend is missing guys pls if u have any info pls inbox me or report to the police," Bravo jokingly wrote in his post on Instagram.

Several former and current player, including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Daren Sammy, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Fidel Edwards reacted to Bravo's post on the platform

Instagram

West Indies will now play the third ODI on Friday to save their face and to avoid a complete white-wash.

