 Lakshya Sen And Priyanshu Rajawat Eliminated Out Of Indonesia Masters' Singles Competition
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLakshya Sen And Priyanshu Rajawat Eliminated Out Of Indonesia Masters' Singles Competition

Lakshya Sen And Priyanshu Rajawat Eliminated Out Of Indonesia Masters' Singles Competition

Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat have bowed out after consecutive defeats in the respective quarter-final matches of Indonesia Masters.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Lakshya Sen. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered straight-game defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches to bow out of the men's singles competition of the Indonesia Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, here on Thursday.

However, Kiran George remained the lone Indian in the competition as he progressed to the quarterfinals with a 21-11 13-21 21-18 victory over Lu Guang Zu of China.

George, coming off an 18-21 21-16 21-19 win over Toma Junior Popov of France in the opening round, began at his best pocketing the first game 21-11. However, Guang Zu showed great grit in the subsequent game and upped his ante to draw level by winning the next game 21-13.

Kiran George to lock horns with Kunlavut Vitidsarn in next round:

The decider turned out to be even more intense, as both were locked 16-16 at one point of time. But the Indian kept a calm head towards the closing moments of the fixture and eventually walked away with a 21-18 triumph.

He will now be facing Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the next round, who beat Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan in straight games. Earlier, taking on eighth-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, Sen came up with a strong fight but went down 19-21 18-21. He had beaten Weng Hongyang of China in the opening round 24-22 21-15.

On the other hand, Rajawat was up against Brian Yang of Canada after his conquest over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the first round. Although Rajawat produced a great show in the opening game against the Canadian, it wasn't enough as he lost 18-21 14-21 to bow out of the competition.

Read Also
India Open 2023: Defending champion Lakshya Sen bows out in Round of 16, Saina Nehwal also exits
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lakshya Sen And Priyanshu Rajawat Eliminated Out Of Indonesia Masters' Singles Competition

Lakshya Sen And Priyanshu Rajawat Eliminated Out Of Indonesia Masters' Singles Competition

ICC Awards: Pat Cummins Named Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023, Usman Khawaja Takes Test Award

ICC Awards: Pat Cummins Named Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023, Usman Khawaja Takes Test Award

Zimbabwe Cricket Bans Wesley Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta For 4 Months Over Recreational Drug Use

Zimbabwe Cricket Bans Wesley Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta For 4 Months Over Recreational Drug Use

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Inch Closer To Men's Doubles Title After Semifinal...

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Inch Closer To Men's Doubles Title After Semifinal...

Indian Team Leaves For Oman Ahead Of FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup

Indian Team Leaves For Oman Ahead Of FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup