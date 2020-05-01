La Liga shares incredible picture of the G.O.A.T Lionel Messi

It is no secret that the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the G.O.A.T (Greatest of all-time) due to his exploits on the field.

La Liga, the spanish football league has acknowledged the same and shared a hilarious photo collage of Lionel Messi and a goat.

La Liga took to Twitter to put forward that message once more.

They combined his body with the head of a goat and their post read: "Did it work?"