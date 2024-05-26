KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win The Toss And Opt To Bat First In Chennai

Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and elected to bat first in the summit clash. Hyderabad have left out Abdul Samad while Kolkata will play with the same team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR vs SRH Preview

The Indian Premier League 2024 season is all set to come to a blockbuster end as Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams are evenly-matched on paper although, KKR hold the advantage of winning two matches already in the season against SRH.

The two-time champions also have the better head-to-head record (18:9) but no stat will hold any significance once both teams take the field at Chepauk on Sunday night.

Pat Cummins has won the Ashes, ICC Test Mace and ODI World Cup within a span of 6 months after becoming Australia captain last month. And he's brought the success and luck over to the IPL after taking over as SRH skipper.

KKR have lost just thrice this season and have remained undefeated by any team for a full month. Conversely, the SRH endured a prolonged wait until their 13th game to clinch a playoff berth, sealing a top-2 position with a victory in their final match.

Will KKR add their 3rd IPL title in the cabinet or will Cummins's winning run continue in major tournaments? The next few hours will give us the answer.

Pitch Report

The final match will be played on a red-soil pitch, potentially favouring the batters, unlike the black-soil track where Rajasthan Royals (RR) struggled against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2. Positioned more centrally on the square, this pitch is expected to offer more balanced boundary dimensions.

However, the looming uncertainty revolves around the presence of dew. While it's typically a factor, it surprisingly didn't manifest during RR's chase against SRH on Friday

Captains Corner

SRH Captain Pat Cummins: "I think data and analytics is there as a tool to use but it's just one factor in the decision making process. In T20 you play a lot of games but no two games are exactly the same. It's different wickets, different oppositions, different forms so data can only take you so far. I think there's still a strong place for gut feel and intuition."



KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer: "To be honest, I feel whatever the nature is going to provide to you at that particular point of time... if it [dew] has to happen, it will happen. You have no control over it. All you have control over is your skills and your abilities and how strong your mindset is tomorrow. I think basically you should focus on that rather than the dew factor."