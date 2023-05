Sanju Samson wins the toss and @rajasthanroyals will bowl first against #KKR at the Eden Gardens. Live - https://t.co/jOscjlr121 #TATAIPL #KKRvRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/7SkVDTg2Qj

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)