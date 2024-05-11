KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 60: Eden Gardens Under Covers As Light Rain Delays Toss In Kolkata

Toss Update:

The toss has been delayed at the Eden Gardens due to light rain in Kolkata. The ground is covered at the moment.

Probable XI:

KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Nehal Wadheraj, Jasprit Bumrah/Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla.

KKR vs MI Preview:

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will welcome the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Match 60 of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens this Saturday.

MI currently occupy the ninth spot on the points table and have been ousted from playoff contention. In contrast, KKR leads the table and aims to secure a playoff berth with a victory today.

In the IPL history, KKR and MI have clashed in 33 matches. Among these encounters, KKR has triumphed in 10 while MI has emerged victorious 23 times.

Head-to-head record: KKR vs MI - 33 matches

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10 wins

Mumbai Indians: 23 wins

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka