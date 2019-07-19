Kishen Narsi appointed ASBC chairman

New Delhi: India's Kishen Narsi has been appointed as the Chairman of Asian Boxing Confederation's (ASBC) Competitions Commission. The ASBC President Anas Naser Al Otaiba confirmed the development through a letter addressed to Narsi.

"Based on the authority vested in me by ASBC Constitution Article 38.3/F, I would like to inform you that you have been appointed as ASBC Competitions Commission Chairman," the Asian body's President wrote in his letter.

"Your vast experience and your passion in boxing led us to take the decision with full confidence that you will be able to add value to ASBC." Narsi, a former All-India University champion boxer, is a veteran administrator.

Narsi was an International Referee and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA). He has officiated in three Olympics. He was also the founding interim President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).