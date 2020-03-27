Kirej Rijiju's masterplan to bring sports to people as they sit at home

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju has announced Sports Authority of India's (SAI) initiative to bring together sports experts who will share interesting information about 'what goes into building India's sporting ecosystem and making champions' during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Rijiju took to Twitter posting a video in which he urges all the sports enthusiasts to have a sporting time when SAI will go live through Facebook with its experts on Friday, March 27 at 11 AM.

"Hello, I have a special gift for all sports enthusiasts out there. As you spend time at home, we at SAI are bringing top sports experts to you through Facebook live sessions," Rijiju said in the video.

"They will share interesting information about what goes into building India's sporting ecosystem and making champions.

"Ask them questions, interact with them and have a sporting time at home."