Kirej Rijiju's masterplan to bring sports to people as they sit at home

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju has announced Sports Authority of India's (SAI) initiative to bring together sports experts who will share interesting information about 'what goes into building India's sporting ecosystem and making champions' during the lockdown due to coronavirus.
Rijiju took to Twitter posting a video in which he urges all the sports enthusiasts to have a sporting time when SAI will go live through Facebook with its experts on Friday, March 27 at 11 AM.
"Hello, I have a special gift for all sports enthusiasts out there. As you spend time at home, we at SAI are bringing top sports experts to you through Facebook live sessions," Rijiju said in the video.
"They will share interesting information about what goes into building India's sporting ecosystem and making champions.
"Ask them questions, interact with them and have a sporting time at home."
Central government on Thursday announced the first instalment of a fiscal relief package, worth Rs 170,000 crore, to protect the weaker sections of the society from the economic fallout.
Meanwhile, in the wake of significant surge in Coronavirus cases across the world, the government on Thursday announced that the ban on international flight operations to India has been extended to April 14.
The coronavirus positive cases has risen to 727 in India with 20 deaths.
