Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) 2021: Rhinos, Cheetahs off to winning start

Mumbai: As the Kho Kho actions resumed in the country post COVID-19 pandemic with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament, five teams started off their campaign on a winning note on Day 1 of the tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The tournament, which is part of the KKFI and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK)'s first-ever scientific training camp, will see a total prize money of 5 lakhs.

The men’s event saw four round-robin matches played with two each in Pool A and Pool B while one women match was played on the opening day. In the Pool A matches Rhinos beat Ninjas 37-32 while Cheetahs registered a thrilling 40-39 win in a closely-contested game against Jaguars.

However, in the Pool B matches, Frisky Rangers beat Sharks 40-36 and Panthers held draw against Pahadi Billas with a score of 35 points each. Meanwhile, the women's teams which are also named as Panthers and Cheetahs, Panthers defeated Cheetahs by four points with the final score line standing at 13-9.

The eight men's teams, divided into Pool A and Pool B, will play their round-robin matches tomorrow in their respective pools while the top two teams from each group will progress into the semi-finals. Final match will be played on February 15. However, two teams participating in the women’s event will be playing one match a day and the team with maximum wins will be declared winner.