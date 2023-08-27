Kerala Veterans Defeat Madanpura Sports Club, Mumbai FC Women Thrash D’Souza Football Academy

Mumbai football league. | (Image Credits: Mumbai football league)

Kerala Veterans win

Outstation outfit Kerala Veterans struck good form and outplayed Madanpura Sports Club 4-0 in a Veterans (Second Phase) semi-final league match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

Enterprising striker Naushad P. showed impressive scoring touch and scored all four goals in leading the Kerala team to an emphatic victory and a place in the final. The visitors will meet MYJ (Mighty Young Joe) Sports Club in the summit clash.

Naushad opened the scoring in the 11th minute and then scored two quick goals towards the end of the first session to give Kerala Veterans a healthy 3-0 cushion. The dashing forward added one more goal in the final moments of the match to complete the victory.

Earlier, another visiting outfit Dubai Veterans played out a goalless draw with Black Wings Offshoot FC. Both the overseas Dubai side and Black Wings, who had lost to MYJ Sports Club made their exit from the tournament.

Results: Veterans semi-final league: Dubai Veterans 0 drew with Black Wings Offshoots FC 0.

Kanga League postponed

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to postpone the Division E to H second-round matches of the Dr H.D. Kanga Cricket League, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 27. Due to the wet ground conditions on account of continuous rains during the week, the matches have been postponed, according to a release posted on the MCA website on Saturday evening.

MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik said, “It has been raining steadily throughout the week and this has resulted in the groundsmen unable to prepare the wickets at all the cricket playing venues. That is why we have decided to postpone the matches of E to H Division to a later date. We will inform the teams about the revised date for the postponed matches”.

The matches which are postponed are likely to be played on the reserve Sunday in October. All the participating clubs and players are requested to note the same.

Knights charge to victory

Defending champions Mumbai Knights FC produced another brilliant performance and romped to a fluent 7-0 win against D’Souza Football Academy in a Women’s Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday. Valencia D’Mello and Priyanka Kashyap played key roles by scoring two goals each to power Mumbai Knights to a big win. Delfiya Pereira, Riya D’Souza, and Namrata Thakur chipped in with one goal apiece to complete the winning tally.

