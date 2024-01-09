'Kept Looking At Ceiling Fan For Nearly 5 Hours': Ex-Cricketer Praveen Kumar Reveals Shocking Details Of His Depression

Praveen Kumar. | (Image Credits: Lallantop/Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar has opened up on some disturbing details of his depression when he battled due to being ignored for opportunities in cricket. The former new-ball bowler has revealed that he kept looking at the ceiling fan for almost 5 hours due to his mental health condition.

Kumar was one of the promising new-ball bowlers in the Indian circuit due to his ability to swing it both ways. He played 6 Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is from 2007 to 2011, picking up 112 wickets across formats. He also featured for 5 IPL franchises from 2008-2012.

Speaking to Lallantop news, the 37-year-old lamented the lack of knowledge about depression in India and that the state itself had abandoned him completely.

"I went into depression, but firstly, people in India don't even know what depression is. I used to look at ceiling fan for nearly 5 hours. I was upset that I did so much and yet no one came up to me. The state for which I did so much is not calling me. I don't know what mistake I had made. I was depressed and didn't take the medication. Soon after, I went to Haridwar."

"After IPL 2017, I thought any franchise would offer me the role of a bowling coach" - Praveen Kumar

Kumar further revealed that he had expectations of gaining a role as the bowling coach in IPL or Ranji Trophy, adding:

"I thought I'll get roles as a bowling coach, but the ones who have played less were in demand. So, that was wrong. After IPL 2017, I thought any franchise would offer me the role of a bowling coach. Not even Lucknow's Ranji team took my guidance for the youngsters. The reason was I drink, but I don't drink on the field. They damaged my reputation."