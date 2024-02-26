'Keep Trying': Hanuma Vihari Responds To ACA's Promise Of Conducting Enquiry Amid Andhra Cricket Row...

The Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) has responded to Hanuma Vihari's allegations against them regarding his standoff with youngster Prudhviraj KN. In a letter that has emerged on Vihari's official handle on X, the ACA vowed to conduct an enquiry, keeping in mind all the complains received till date as the 30-year-old mocked them.

The controversy or the standoff between Hanuma Vihari and ACA has been a talking point of late. On Monday (February 26th), the right-handed batter took to X and revealed he was forced to resign as captain by the ACA as he shouted at the team's '17th player' who is Prudhvi Raj KN, who also happens to be a politican's son. The 30-year-old asserted that he never said anything offensive and the action by the association of forcing to relinquish captaincy led him to decide to never play for Andhra again.

Shortly after, Prudhvi Raj KN hit back by claiming that what Vihari said is false and accused him of playing sympathy games.

In its letter, the ACA mentioned that apart from abusing players, they have also received reports of internal groupism during the right-hander's captaincy tenure. Moreover, ACA accused Vihari of trying to switch to other states consistently.