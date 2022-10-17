‘Kaunsi nayi gaadi khareedi’: Rohit Sharma reveals chats with Babar Azam when they meet before Ind vs Pak games, watch

India vs Pakistan encounter has always been a high-charged affair, but off the field, the players enjoy a healthy camaraderie.

And when Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam met during the Captains Day, ahead of the T20 World Cup, their friendship was on full display.

It all began when Babar was asked by a journalist, as to what he tells Rohit whenever he meets the Indian captain at the ICC events.

Babar replied: “Ye (Rohit Sharma) bade hai mujhse, main koshish karta hu inse experience lu kyuki inhone itna serve kia hua hai toh jitni zyada sikhi jay wo accha hai hamare liya. (Rohit Sharma is older than me. I try to learn as much as possible from him as he has been playing for a long time)."

Focus on families

Replying to Babar’s comments, Rohit said that players from both sides usually discuss a thing or two regarding their families; moreover, they also discuss which vehicle they have bought.

“Nahi jaise Babar ne bola… We understand the game against Pakistan in important, but there is no point in talking about it every time and creating that pressure within yourselves. Hum log aapas mein jab bhi mile jaise Asia Cup mile, abhi mile, hum puchte hai ‘ghar mein kya haalchaal hai? family kaisi hai?’ bas us cheez k bare mein hum bat karte hai. Aur jitne bhi inke teamates se main mila hu.. Jo hamare pahle generation k players hai unho bhi hame bataya tha apas mein gharr k bare mein baatchit hoti hai… ‘Life kaisi hai’ kaunsi nayi gaadi khareedi hai. Ye saab baat hoti hai. (Whenever we meet against the Pakistan players, we met them in the Asia Cup and now… we talk about how are things back home, how the families are. Even our previous generation cricketers also told us the same thing. We just talk about what is going on, how is life and what new car they have bought or they are about to buy)," said Rohit during the media session.