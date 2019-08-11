Kanji Cup Trophy: Goregaon Sports Club retain title

Mumbai: Defending Champions Goregaon Sports Club (GSC) cantered Chembur Gymkhana team 3-0 to win the Kanji Cup Trophy in the Motiram Club (for men), Ullal Cup (women) and Kanji Memorial Cup (for juniors) Inter-Club badminton tournament, organised by Badminton Gurukul at the NSCI courts here on Sunday.
The Kanji Cup which is played in the boy’s under-19 doubles mixed double’s singles boys and girls (U-15).Sushant Karmarkar anchored Goregaon Sports Club into the final edged our Matunga Gymkhana team 2-1 in the Motiram Cup for a place in the final. And take on CCI ‘B’ who got the better of Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’ 2-0.
Results: Kanji Cup finals:
Goregaon Sports Club: 3 bt Chembur Gymkhana: 0 (boys doubles: Tanishq Saxena & Harsh Sharma bt Gaurav Raut & Harshil Joshi- 21-7, 21-16; girls (U-15) Aalisha Naik bt Krinjala Ajgaonkar- 21-8, 21-6; boys: Harsh Sharma bt Salaj Megharaj 21-8, 21-1)
Motiram Cup Semi-Finals:
CCI ‘B’: 2 bt Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’: 0 (Yash Tiwari and Jaidev Menon bt Mangirish Palekar and Gautam Lad 21-10, 22-20; Yash Tiwari bt Abhishek Parikh 21-9, 21-10.
Goregaon SC: 2 bt Matunga Gymkhana: 1 (Sushant Karmarkar and Tanishq Saxena lost to Viplav Kuvale and Anmol Behrani 21-13, 21-14; Sushant Karmarkar bt Akshay Pawar 21-7, 21-7; Prasad Shetty and Aakash Shetty bt Siddhesh Raut and Viraj Kuwale 21-13, 21-15.
- FPJ Sports Desk
