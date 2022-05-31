Kanga League: Garware Club House, Union CA emerge champions

The victorious Garware Club House (GCH) players are in a happy mood as they pose along with Raj Purohit, GCH, Vice-President, Nitin Dalal, Chairman GCH Cricket Committee and other GCH officials, and coaching staff |

Mumbai: Garware Club House (GCH) and Union Cricket Academy (UCA), from Kalyan, registered contrasting victories in their respective group finals of the MCA Dr HD. Kanga knockout cricket tournament 2022.

In the Group-A title-deciding match, GCH put up a strong fight to post a 3-wicket victory against Rajawadi Cricket Club at the Karnatak SA ground, in contrast UCA bowled well against Youth Cricket Club and charged to a comprehensive 8-wicket win in a Group-C final, at the Parsee Gymkhana ground.

Our Own Club and Bombay Union SC also won their respective finals. In Group-B, Our Own Club defeated Bombay Gymkhana by two wickets and Bombay Union scored a 4-wicket win against Worli CC in Group-D.

All the four teams, Garware Club House, Our Own Club, Union Cricket Academy, and Bombay Union have now qualified to play in the ‘G’ Division of the MCA Dr. H.D. Kanga League cricket tournament from next season.

Brief scores: Group-A: Rajawadi CC 209 all out, in 43.2 overs (Tushar Srivastava 51, Divyang Hinganekar 42, Rahul Desai 39; Bhavik Patel 3/40, Deepak Bhogle 3/44) lost to Garware Club House 212 for 7, in 42.4 overs (Parag Patil 66, Vishal Bhilare 42, Rakesh Yadav 36). Result: Garware Club House won by 3 wickets.

Group-B: Bombay Gymkhana 196 all out, in 45 overs (Prithviraj Mishal 44, Harshit Yadav 41; Prasad Rahate 4/23, Suraj Lalwani 3/40) lost to Our Own Club 197 for 8, in 43.2 overs (Gaurav Suryavansi 46; Farhad Daruwala 3/31). Result: Our Own Club won by 2 wickets.

Group-C: Youth CC 97 all out, in 36.4 overs (Pratik Warang 4/23) lost to Union Cricket Academy (Kalyan) 100 for 2, in16 overs (Rohit Khot 53 not out). Result: Union Cricket Academy (Kalyan) won by 8 wickets.

Group-D: Worli CC 154 all out, in 37.2 overs (Pratik Mhatre 52; Ayush Mogal 3/25) lost to Bombay Union SC 155 for 6, in 28.1 overs (Suraj Shinde 76; Pranay Kamble 3/52). Result: Bombay Union SC won by 4 wickets.