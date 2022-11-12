Kalina Football League: Impressive Air India record another win

Mumbai: Air India Colony Boys continued with their impressive form and recorded another victory defeating Kalina Rangers 6-3 in an exciting and high-scoring Men’s Open sixth round match of 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

The Air India Boys once again rode on the fine performance of their consistent scorers Vinod Pandey, Shamer Swami and Jaydeep Panarkar, all scoring two goals each, while Kalina Rangers scored through Arnold Pinto, Krishna Shukla and Ruturaj Nagare.

In another match, Dawson D’Cruz scored the all-important winning goal as J.P. United got the better of Egyptian Boys by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Results – Men’s Open: Air India Colony Boys 6 (Vinod Pandey 2, Shamer Swami 2, Jaydeep Panarkar 2) beat Kalina Rangers 3 (Arnold Pinto, Krishna Shukla, Ruturaj Nagare).

J.P. United 1 (Dawson D’Cruz) beat Egyptian Boys 0.

Kalina United 1 (Aaron Lobo) drew with F.C. Kolovery ‘A’ 1 (Abu Shaikh).

Kalina Village Boys 1 (Sheldon Sharma) drew with FC Kolovery ‘B’ 1 (Bryce Kinny).