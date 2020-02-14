Kale Cup T20: Tank overflows with action

Hersh Tank’s solid all-round efforts powered Payyade Sports Club to an authoritative eight-wicket win over MIG Cricket Club in a first round match of the Kale Cup T20 Cricket Tournament, played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan here on Friday.

Tank bowled economically and picked up two wickets for 11 runs to restrict MIG Cricket Club to 170 for eight wickets in 20 overs. Kevin D'Almeida was the lone MIG batsman who scored 31 runs.

Later, the openers, Tank smashed a blistering 49 runs from 20 balls with three boundaries and five sixes and Akhil Herwadekar scored 64 runs from 43 balls with 11 well-timed hits to the fence to put Payyade on the victory path.

In another match, New Hind CC scored a comfortable seven-wicket win against Parkophene Cricketers at the Government Law College ground, Oval Maidan.

New Hind electing to field first, reduced Parkophene Cricketers to 88 for 8 wickets in the 15 over match.

Prathmesh Belchedda was the lone Parkophene batsman who managed to score a quick 43 runs off 44 Balls with three boundaries and two huges sixes. Nehal Katakdhond bolwed well and claimed four for 20 and was later adjudged ‘Man of the Match’.

Brief scores

Parkophene Cricketers 88-8 (Prathmesh Belchedda 43; Nehal Katakdhond 4-20) lost to New Hind CC 90-3 (Siddhant Adhatrao 40).

Result: New Hind won by seven wickets.