Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch Video

Kagiso Rabada's trousers came off while fielding. | (Image Credits: X)

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada encountered an embarrassing moment on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. In a video surfaced on social media, Rabada's trousers almost fully came off while trying to prevent a boundary off Beau Webster's bat.

The moment occurred in the 44th over of the innings sent down by off-spinner Aiden Markram. Webster went for the paddle sweep as Rabada came running around and put in a dive to prevent it. However, the 30-year-old's trousers came down as he put in the dive.

Watch the video below:

Kagiso rabada showing his a&& to aussie crowd after owning their top order.🤣🔥 #WTC2025 pic.twitter.com/AVrtaB7dpH — U’ (@18toxify) June 11, 2025

South Africa win toss and opt to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja (0) and Cameron Green (4). Later, Marco Jansen broke a defiant partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to get the latter to nick through to the keeper. Rabada proved to be the kingpin of South Africa's bowling unit, finishing with five wickets, dismissing Pat Cummins, Beau Webster and Mitchell Starc.

For Australia, only Smith (66) and Webster (72) managed to score fifties and they were eventually bundled out for 212.