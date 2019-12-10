Kabir Khubchandani, Pahel Shah are stars of the day at SFA

Mumbai: Kabir Khubchandani of Jamnabai Narsee School stole the spotlight at the swimming event of Sports For All, powered by Byju's, cornering a whopping five gold medals here on Tuesday at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul .
Similarly, Pahel Shah of St. Gregorious High School won three gold medals for her brilliant performance in table-tennis in the U-15 as well as the U-17 categories.
Young Kabir was in perfect form this morning as he began his medal haul with the 50 m freestyle swimming event where he clocked an impressive 00:36.10 secs, while Aashrey Kini of Fr. Agnel, Vashi who finished the swim in 00:44.69 secs won the silver. Pratyaksh Parmar of LRSM Visanji put up a tough fight and took home the bronze medal for his impressive timing of 00:45.23 secs.
Kabir went on to conquer the 200 m Individual Medley in his age category by registering a time of 3:27.74 minutes followed by Pratyaksh and Aashrey who posted 4:02.78 minutes and 4:05.94 minutes to secure the the silver and bronze respectively.
Meanwhile, at the University of Mumbai Sports Complex, Kalina, Pahel Shah of St. Gregorious High School eked out a stylish victory in the U-17 Girls' Singles match as she took home the gold medal by defeating schoolmate Bhoomi Thacker 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 11-4).
Annisha Patra of DAV International School picked up a stunning 3-0 victory against Esha Shah of Thakur International School and earned the bronze medal for the feat.
Pahel Shah went on to pocket the gold medals in the U-15 Girls' Singles by defeating Annisha Patra 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-4), essentially sweeping SFA's table-tennis challenge.
Elsewhere, the fiery cagers of Vile Parle School (A) were crowned basketball champs in the U-14 Boys' category as they defeated the boys of Vibgyor High, Goregaon in a close encounter 34-33.
