Juventus set to return to training after all first-team players test negative for coronavirus

Italian football club Juventus are set to return to training after all first-team players test negative for the coronavirus.

"Yesterday the whole team underwent diagnostic tests, which came back with negative results," club's official website said.

Juventus' training programme continues at Continassa. For several days now, the Juventus players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance.

The club, in the next few days, will start training in 'larger groups'.

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the last players to re-join the individual drills, having undergone a period of quarantine following his return from Madeira, where he spent the last two months of lockdown.

No date has yet been confirmed for the resumption of Serie A, the current league leaders are stepping up their activities.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said that the current season of the Serie A will be finished by August 20 as the body has set September 1 for the commencement of 2020-2021 season.

A Federal Council meeting between Italian Football Federation (FIGC) chief Gabriele Gravina, Lega Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino and major stakeholders from Serie A, Serie B and Serie C took place on Wednesday.

The league has been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.