'Just Cut Off My Call': Sivaramakrishnan Accuses R Ashwin Of Disrespect; Faces Backlash From Indian Cricket Fans

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Wednesday accused Ravichandran Ashwin of disrespecting him by cutting his call ahead of the Dharamsala Test.

Sivaramakrishnan took to social media to reveal that he had tried calling Ashwin to wish him on his upcoming 100th Test but the India off-spinner neither picked up his phone nor replied to the message.

"Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get," Sivaramakrishnan tweeted.

Siva criticises an Indian cricket legend

Ashwin, who made his debut for India in 2011, became the second bowler from the country to take 500 Test wickets in Ranchi last month.

He's bagged 17 wickets from the 4 Tests of this series against England which includes a five-for.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sivaramakrishnan faces fans' backlash

Notably, Sivaramakrishnan has been critical of Ashwin in the past and has publicly voiced his opinions against the Tamil Nadu cricketer's bowling on several occasions.

His latest post against Ashwin however, did not go down well with Indian cricket fans who started to troll Sivaramakrishnan for his critical opinion.

What's made matters worse is Sivaramakrishnan's analysis of an alleged flaw in Ashwin's bowling action which he had posted about in September last year to draw the ire of Indian cricket fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit pays tribute to Ashwin

India captain Rohit Sharma, unlike Sivaramakrishnan, was all praise for Ashwin ahead of the series finale at the scenic HPCA stadium.

"(It's a) big achievement for any player to play 100 Tests. It is a big milestone. He has been a match winner for us. What he has done for us, no praise is enough.

"His performances over the last five-seven years, every series he has contributed. It is rare to have players like him," Rohit told reporters.

The fifth and final Test between India and England will be played from 9.30 am on March 7. The hosts lead the 5-match series 3-1.