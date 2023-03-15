'Julia Roberts didn't visit us': Pep Guardiola deems Champions League glory secondary to idol's snub (WATCH)

Despite all his accolades as a football manager, Pep Guardiola's thirst for further success hasn't abated. Widely regarded as best coach of his generation, Guardiola has been a revelation since coming to England winning four Premier League titles in six seasons at Manchester City. Despite his domestic success and the dazzling style of play he has instilled within the City establishment, the Spanish coach has yet to win the Champions League.

Guardiola's Manchester City came close in 2021, reaching the final, but eventually losing 1-0 to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

After serving a 7-0 masterclass in the R-16 second leg tie against RB Leipzig, Guardiola's has now reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the sixth consecutive season. However despite the humbling scoreline, Pep bizzarlely suggested that even if he won the Champions League three times in a row, he wouldn't be deemed a success.

"I am a failure in the Champions League," Guardiola said. "If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure.

"I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

"Julia Roberts came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?

"And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us.

"Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Erling Haaland fired five goals on the night to fire Manchester City into the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Norwegian equaled Lionel Messi's record for most goals in a Champions League game as Manchester City ran a 7-0 riot to win the tie 8-1 on aggregate.

City who sit second in the league, 5 points behinds first place Arsenal, take on Burnley in the Quarterfinals of the FA Cup on weekend