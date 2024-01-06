JSK1 Calcutta Derby Stakes: Long Lease, Destroyer &Hornbill Take Centre Stage

Calcutta Derby Stakes | Credits: Twitter

Long Lease, triumphant in three Classics including the Calcutta Oaks, Calcutta 1000 Guineas in Kolkata, and the Five Stars Shipping Juvenile Sprinters' Million in Bangalore, appears poised for a strong performance at the upcoming Jsk1 Calcutta Derby Stakes hosted by the Royal Calcutta Turf Club this Sunday.

Despite Trainer Rajesh Narredu expressing confidence in Long Lease's condition, he acknowledges the unpredictable nature of a Derby, stating, "she is in good shape, but being a Derby, anything could happen, given the presence of the best horses in the fray."

All eyes on Narredu brothers

The spotlight will be on the Narredu brothers, with Rajesh overseeing and Suraj riding this magnificent filly. In a relatively small field of five horses, Long Lease stands as the sole filly contender.

The competition gains intensity with Destroyer, the Betbricks7 Calcutta Monsoon Derby winner, promising a closely contested race. Hornbill, trailing closely behind Destroyer in the Confluence Calcutta 2000 Guineas, emerges as another formidable contender.

Having consistently secured second positions, a victory for Hornbill is long overdue.

Selections

1. The Telegraph Cup (1600m): 1. Oh My Darling (5), 2. Amber Knight (4), 3. Parker (2)

2. The Jsk1 Mile Cup (1600m): 1. Pyrgos (1), 2. Tiger Shark (5), 3. Italian Gold (7)

3. The Jsk1 Ultimate Dash Cup (1200m): 1. Ticker (3), 2. Primo Victoria (3)

4. The Sunrise Song Handicap Div-1 (1200m): 1. Fort Nelson (1), 2. Tres Bien (4), 3. Golden Bela (2)

5. The Sunrise Song Handicap Div-2 (1200m): 1. Almas (4), 2. King Roger (1), 3. Soul Music (6)

6. The Trafalgar Cup (1200m): 1. Time And Tide (1), 2. True Marshal (4), 3. Cool Rider (3)

7. The Jsk1 Calcutta Derby Stakes (2400m): 1. Long Lease (5), Destroyer (1). 3. Hornbill (2)

8. The Jsk1 Live Sports Gaming Cup (1100m): 1. Jamaica (4), 2. Yuvi (8), 3. East Side (6)