 ICC WTC Final: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, Michael Neser named replacement
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC WTC Final: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, Michael Neser named replacement

ICC WTC Final: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, Michael Neser named replacement

Josh Hazlewood, who picked up a side niggle at the IPL, remains in contention for the first Ashes Test starting June16.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia's World Test Championship final clash against India due to his inability to recover in time. As a result, Michael Neser has been named as his replacement in the squad for the highly anticipated match set to commence on June 7 at The Oval. With Hazlewood's absence, Scott Boland is now a strong contender to secure a place in the playing XI for Australia.

Despite his setback, Hazlewood remains a part of Australia's squad for the upcoming Ashes series. The fast bowler had experienced side soreness during his participation in the IPL. However, chief selector George Bailey has assured that Hazlewood is still in contention for the first Test of the Ashes, scheduled to take place at Edgbaston on June 16. This indicates that there is still a possibility for Hazlewood to make an impactful return to the team in the near future.

"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule [the WTC final quickly followed by five Ashes Tests] means this is not a one-off Test match of us.

"This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Real Madrid confirm Karim Benzema will leave the club after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid confirm Karim Benzema will leave the club after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu

ICC WTC Final: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, Michael Neser named...

ICC WTC Final: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, Michael Neser named...

WTC Final: Highest individual scores to most wickets, here are India's overall numbers at the Oval

WTC Final: Highest individual scores to most wickets, here are India's overall numbers at the Oval

'The IPL changed that a decade ago': Pat Cummins on international cricket's monopoly on players

'The IPL changed that a decade ago': Pat Cummins on international cricket's monopoly on players

'Don't think Indian bowling is any less..': Greg Chappell warns Australia to be vary of Indian...

'Don't think Indian bowling is any less..': Greg Chappell warns Australia to be vary of Indian...