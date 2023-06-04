ICC WTC Final: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, Michael Neser named replacement

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia's World Test Championship final clash against India due to his inability to recover in time. As a result, Michael Neser has been named as his replacement in the squad for the highly anticipated match set to commence on June 7 at The Oval. With Hazlewood's absence, Scott Boland is now a strong contender to secure a place in the playing XI for Australia.

Despite his setback, Hazlewood remains a part of Australia's squad for the upcoming Ashes series. The fast bowler had experienced side soreness during his participation in the IPL. However, chief selector George Bailey has assured that Hazlewood is still in contention for the first Test of the Ashes, scheduled to take place at Edgbaston on June 16. This indicates that there is still a possibility for Hazlewood to make an impactful return to the team in the near future.

"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule [the WTC final quickly followed by five Ashes Tests] means this is not a one-off Test match of us.

"This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."