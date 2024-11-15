'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla (L). | (Credits: Screengrab)

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has declared that they only followed the Indian government's directive over not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Shukla stated that they have conveyed the message from the Home Ministry's message to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

With the PCB releasing the schedule of the Champions Trophy a few months ago, the BCCI has now declined to send the Indian team to the neighbouring nation for the tournament. However, the PCB is also declining for a hybrid model, putting the tournament under enormous doubt.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv claimed:

"Bharat-Pakistan ka aap jahan tak Champions Trophy ka punchein, yeh bada spacht hai ki jo sarkaar kahegi, vahi hum karenge. Jo sarkar ka message hoga vahi hum kahenge, usi hisaab se ICC ko keh diya hai."

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the venues of the Champions Trophy and Pakistan vs India probable match, BCCI vice president & Congress leader Rajeev Shukla says, "We are very clear about it and it's our policy that - whatever the govt asks us, whatever the direction it gives, we will do…

(If you talk of India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match, whatever the Indian government says, we are to follow that only. Whatever the Home Ministry told us, we have conveyed that to the ICC).

"ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC" - Najam Sethi

Meanwhile, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi slammed the ICC for not raising their voice against the BCCI due to the latter majority revenue for them. He said during an interview with a local channel, as quoted by CricketPakistan.pk:

"ICC is very weak and will never stand against BCCI because ICC depends on the revenue of BCCI. ICC is not ICC anymore. ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC. Incase, Government of Pakistan contacts Narendra Modi then there is possibility that the latter would allow the Indian Cricket Team to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy."