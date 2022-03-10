JK Tyre Women's Rally to the Valley to be held on March 12

Continuing the celebration of Women’s Week, this year's edition of “JK Tyre WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley” will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The main purpose of the rally is to spread the message of women empowerment and women’s safety in continuation of the International Women’s Day, the company said in a statement.

The annual event organized by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), presented by JK Tyre, co-partnered by Bharat petroleum corporation Ltd UFILL, and powered by Westside had witnessed participation in large numbers by women from different walks of life across the city in its previous editions, it said in a press statement.

The all-women car rally is scheduled to commence from JIO World Drive BKC, Mumbai at 08:00 AM and proceed through the city’s major Mumbai landmarks before concluding at Taj – The Gateway Ambad Nashik. The drivers will be ensured a smooth drive with safety volunteers to be stationed throughout the route, the statement added.

Explaining the rationale behind the rally, Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman, Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) said, “WIAA’s prime focus is creating awareness in society about Women Empowerment and road safety. With this rally, we have taken the initiative to create awareness about women’s safety on roads, in public transport and in public places. Women are capable of acing any role and this rally is organized to give them a platform to celebrate Women’s Week.”

Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre, said, “As a major stakeholder of motorsports in the country, we are really proud of being part of this event. Women are capable of doing anything and they have the right to choose what fits their aspirations. They are breaking barriers every day and this rally is one of the many initiatives we undertake to voice for them as well as to attract more and more women to take up to the sport.”

The WIAA car rally is held annually to support the cause of women's safety since this is a recurring issue day after day. The rally aims to draw attention to the growing number of attacks on women in recent times. The aim is to help women voice for their safety and demand a safe city where they are treated equally and with dignity.

Participants from Indian Navy, Army, Airforce, Highway Traffic Police Maharashtra, Regional Transport Department and other local participants from Mumbai are eligible to take part in the rally. The winners from the 2020 edition of the rally will also be awarded in this year’s award ceremony, as it could not be held earlier.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:50 PM IST