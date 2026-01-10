Fynbos Dominates Villoo Poonawalla Indian Oaks With Emphatic Win At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Fynbos crowned a memorable afternoon by capturing the Ladies’ Derby in emphatic fashion, running away with the prestigious Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Grade I), the feature event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Saturday. | X @turfwhispers

Mumbai: Fynbos crowned a memorable afternoon by capturing the Ladies’ Derby in emphatic fashion, running away with the prestigious Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Grade I), the feature event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Saturday.

The four-year-old filly continued her rich vein of form as she registered the sixth victory of her career from nine starts, underlining her class at the highest level. Ridden by G. Vivek and trained by champion conditioner Pesi Shroff, Fynbos was patiently handled in the eight-horse field. She was settled in fifth position for much of the journey as Azalea took charge soon after the gates opened and dictated the pace, holding on to the lead until the field negotiated the turn into the home straight.

Making his first appearance aboard the filly, Vivek timed his run to perfection. Fynbos began to assert herself about 150 metres from the finish, quickening decisively to put the issue beyond doubt. Once asked for her effort, she responded with authority, surging ahead and drawing clear of her rivals.

In the end, Fynbos crossed the line with plenty in hand, scoring a convincing victory over King’s Gambit, who finished second, while Dreamer completed the frame in third place, capping a dominant and well-judged performance in the season’s premier race for fillies.