JioCinema To Stream Paris 2024 Olympics For Free, Set To Have 'India Feed' For The First Time

With the Paris Olympics 2024 looming, Viacom18 has announced the largest and the most immersive Olympics presentation yet in India across Sports18 network and Jio Cinema all for free. It has emerged that the Olympics coverage in India will have a staggering 20 simultaneous feeds on Jio Cinema for free, facilitating preferred action for the fans to watch.

It's worth noting that Viacom18 has also started its campaign film named, 'Dum Laga Ke… Haisha', with the tournament promising to be a highly competitive affair. Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma hopes that Jio Cinema will give an excellent experience to the fans about capturing the journey of the athletes and the coverage as a whole. He stated, as quoted by Storyboard18.com:

"Our presentation of Paris 2024 is built on the idea of putting viewers front and centre as our athletes aim for glory. For the first time in India, an Olympics presentation will have a dedicated Indian feed, a women athletes feed, and a global action feed, giving fans high autonomy with a lean-in experience as they follow the Games. We strive to capture the inspiring journeys of Indian athletes and rally the country to back our heroes through our never-seen-before Olympic experience."

Neeraj Chopra among the 36 Olympic champions in the entry list for the event:

Meanwhile, India's champion Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is among the 36 Olympic champions, set to defend their crowns in the track and field competitions. The Indian contingent alone has 28 participants, 17 male and 11 female.

Faith Kipyegon (1500m), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Ryan Crouser (shot put), and Anita Wlodarczyk (hammer) are also the participants and hold world titles.